http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.80 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.96 Change: -0.01
Au 1286.26 $/oz Change: -6.49
Pt 887.05 $/oz Change: -8.38
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Coal|Exploration|Gas|Hydrocarbons|India|Natural Gas|Oil|Oil And Gas|Oil And Gas Blocks|Oil And Gas Exploration Policy|Oil Blocks
Coal|Exploration|Gas|Hydrocarbons||Oil And Gas|
coal|exploration|gas|hydrocarbons|india|natural-gas|oil|oil-and-gas|oil-and-gas-blocks|oil-and-gas-exploration-policy|oil-blocks
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

India’s reformed oil, gas E&P policy to come into play in June/July

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

India’s reformed oil, gas E&P policy to come into play in June/July

15th April 2019

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – India’s reformed oil and gas exploration policy will come into force when the next round of bidding for blocks kicks off in June/July, the sector regulator has announced.

“Parameters of the new policy reforms shall apply from Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) IV onwards,” a notification from the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) states.

Advertisement

In a significant relaxation of the exploration and production (E&P) policy framework, the Indian government in February this year junked the revenue sharing contract model that had been in play for the last two years, in favour of a new contract model based on various exploration commitments made by successful bidders. This is aimed at wooing foreign E&P majors, which have shied away from bidding for blocks in auctions held so far.

Alongside minimum benchmark exploration commitments, E&P investors will also enjoy complete marketing and production freedom from oil and natural gas blocks secured by them under the reformed policy, announced in February.

Advertisement

Currently, bidding for oil and gas blocks under combined OALP II and III are under way, which include 23 oil blocks and coal blocks for production of coalbed methane.

The last date of submission of bids was initially set for April 10, but this has been deferred to May 15.

Last year, bidding for OALP II had been deferred and clubbed together with the third round. The DGH never cited any specific reasons for deferment of the second round, nor for the extension of the last date for submission of bids announced earlier this month.

However, industry sources speculate two reasons for such a move by the regulator. The first being Indian national elections that got under way in phases, starting April 11, with the final vote counting set for May 23 - with government not willing to risk any controversy over allotment of natural resource assets amid rising political temperatures across the country.

Secondly, it is being speculated that the latest deferment of the April deadline to May 15 was prompted by the poor response from foreign investors, which could possibly be giving the current round of bidding the miss to rather participate in bidding slated for June/July to get benefits of the reformed policy.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.129 1.043s - 269pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close