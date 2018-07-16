India's Oil Ministry supports petcoke import ban – govt lawyer tells court

NEW DELHI – India's Oil Ministry is in favour of a ban on the import of petroleum coke, the government's lawyer told the Supreme Court on Monday.
An oil refinery by-product, petroleum coke, or petcoke, is used as a fuel because of its higher energy content than coal, but it releases larger amounts of carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide, which can cause lung disease and acid rain.
