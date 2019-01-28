http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.56 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.64 Change: -0.03
Au 1301.71 $/oz Change: 18.18
Pt 815.06 $/oz Change: 11.89
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Indian State-run JV to scout for overseas assets

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Indian State-run JV to scout for overseas assets

28th January 2019

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – The Indian government has formally approved a joint venture (JV) of State-run mineral companies exclusively dedicated to acquiring strategic mineral assets overseas.

Christened Khanij Bidesh India Limited (Kabil), the JV partners to pick up equity will include, National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), Hindustan Copper and Mineral Exploration Corporation.

Advertisement

The venture has been mandated by the government to acquire strategic mineral assets overseas with particular focus on lithium and cobalt, two critical inputs for the government’s push towards electric vehicles and the ramp-up of lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacities within the country.

The venture will also be focused on mineral assets in Africa, which could include outright purchases of mineral blocks on the continent or picking up equity stakes in existing mining companies, with the provisions to buy back part of the production, officials familiar with the formation of the new entity have said.

Advertisement

The other strategic metals India is interested in include tin, tungsten, gallium, lniobium, selenium and indium.

The new company is also expected to pick up the thread from Nalco, which has already initiated a move to scout for bauxite assets and linked refining capacities in New Guinea, off the Australian coast.

Nalco has set up an internal task force to explore opportunities to acquire bauxite assets in New Guinea, which is known for high-quality low silica grade bauxite. Kabil is expected to follow up on groundwork already completed by its partner, Nalco.

Kabil, which will be fully set up before the end of March, is also a front-runner for work in Bolivia, taking up the Latin American country’s offer to mine lithium with an agreement to buy back and ship to India. In talks held last year, the Bolivian government insisted that a project be based on a government-to-government basis and hence Kabil, as an Indian government-owned entity, would suit such a precondition, officials said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.326 1.028s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close