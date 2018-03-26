http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.49 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 11.67 Change: 0.07
Au 1348.94 $/oz Change: 9.20
Pt 955.00 $/oz Change: 0.25
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Port|Aggregate|Financial|Mining|Australia|India|Port Of Krishnapatnam|Mining|Sector Steel Mills|Steel|Steel Mills|Iron-ore|Operations|Goa
Port|Aggregate|Financial|Mining|||Steel||Iron-ore|Operations|
port|aggregate|financial|mining|australia-country|india-country|port-of-krishnapatnam|mining-industry-term|sector-steel-mills|steel|steel-mills|iron-ore-person|operations|goa-province-or-state
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Indian iron-ore production and imports to rise in current FY

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Indian iron-ore production and imports to rise in current FY

26th March 2018

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – Indian iron-ore production during the current financial year is expected to have grown over the previous year, and imports too are showing tentative signs of a rise.

According to preliminary government data, total iron-ore production is expected to be 210-million tons at the end of March, growth of 9% over the previous financial year, despite disruption in Odisha and the closing down of Goa iron-ore mines from March 15.

Advertisement

While definitive government data on iron-ore imports for the current year is not readily available yet, industry estimates that, since January, an estimated five-million tons have been imported, with international miners like Australia’s Fortescue stepping up shipments.

The inward shipment of five-million tons of iron-ore since January is already close to the total 5.1-million tons imported in the 2015/16 full year. In 2014/15, India imported 15-million tons.

Advertisement

Imports since January are an indication that the falling trend of the past few years may be reversed in the next financial year.

Officials in private steel companies say that one of the reasons for a rise in domestic production and imports is the mismatch between the grades available and the requirements of the steel mills.

While most blast furnaces of domestic steel mills require high-grade lumps, the bulk of the incremental production from the mines was possibly lower grade fines, the officials say.

With domestic availability of high-grade lumps limited, several private steel mills are resorting to imports of medium-grade ores through the southern port of Krishnapatnam, to be blended with high-grade domestic lumps, the officials add.

In the current year, Odisha is expected to continue as the largest producer of iron-ore, accounting for more than 50% of the country’s total production despite disruptions in mining operations earlier this year.

The Supreme Court last year imposed penalties equivalent to 100% of the value of ore extracted illegally, setting a deadline of December 31, 2017 for payment of the penalties, following which several mines in Odisha were forced to stop production.

Local officials pointed out that most of the mines had settled the penalty payments and were back into production and thereby enabling growth in aggregate production.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.342 1.055s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close