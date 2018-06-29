http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.93 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 13.70 Change: 0.08
Au 1250.78 $/oz Change: 0.92
Pt 851.00 $/oz Change: -2.81
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Aggregate|Environment|Financial|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Illegal Mining|Illegal Mining Project|Illegal Mining Projects|Illegal Mining States|Media Statement|Mining|Environmental|Bearing|Maharashtra
Aggregate|Environment|Financial|Mining|PROJECT|Projects||Environmental|Bearing|
aggregate|environment|financial|mining|project|projects|illegal-mining|illegal-mining-project|illegal-mining-projects|illegal-mining-states|media-statement|mining-industry-term|environmental|bearing|maharashtra-province-or-state
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Indian government tighten screws on illegal miners

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Indian government tighten screws on illegal miners

29th June 2018

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – In a further clampdown, the Indian government has issued a directive that illegal mining projects will not be regularised unless violators submit to the Supreme Court giving an undertaking of compliance and payment of court-imposed penalties.

The fresh directive on illegal mining states that no illegal mining project will receive new environmental clearance from the federal government until violators deposited the financial penalties levied by the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

It further adds that in cases of repetition of illegal mining and in cases of second violations of mining laws, all clearances issued to regularise the illegal projects will automatically be null and void.

The Supreme Court in a verdict in August 2017 declared mining projects in the eastern Indian province of Odisha operating without mandatory environment clearances and/or which had violated other mining laws, liable to pay the equivalent of 100% of the value of minerals extracted from such illegal mining projects.

Advertisement

While no official figures are available on the aggregate penalties that miners operating illegal projects are liable to pay nor figures on the amount already collected by the Odisha government, sources in government indicated that the total penalties payable were estimated at about $8.8-billion, of which the local government has been able to recover only around $1.17-billion.

However, official government data shows that during 2016/17, 42 334 cases of illegal mining were registered in mineral-bearing provinces with the western province of Maharashtra leading the list with 10 797 cases.

During 2016/17, 96 233 cases of illegal mining were registered against the high of 1.10-million cases registered in 2015/16.

Meanwhile, to mount pressure on miners who have not paid the penalties, the Odisha government has initiated the process of confiscating miners' immovable property.

This week, the government has initiated the process of attaching personal properties of defaulting miners directing the defaulters to appear for a hearing before district officials. This was a follow-up of a notice sent earlier to the defaulters under the Odisha Public Demands Recovery Act, notifying that properties would be attached if penalties were not paid.

“A notice has been served to defaulters to appear before the Collector’s Court for a hearing. Recovery of penalties would be decided on the basis of the hearings. If the lease refuses to pay the penalty, we will either issue warrants to arrest them or attach their properties,” a local government official said in a media statement.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:4.018 4.745s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close