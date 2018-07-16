http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.45 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 13.20 Change: 0.08
Au 1244.16 $/oz Change: 2.60
Pt 831.50 $/oz Change: -0.93
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Indian captive coal miners likely to be allowed merchant sale

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Indian captive coal miners likely to be allowed merchant sale

16th July 2018

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – In a forthcoming revamp of coal block auction rules, India’s Coal Ministry is likely to allow captive miners free merchant sales of 25% of production in a step towards blurring the distinction between commercial and captive mining.

The move towards greater flexibility for captive coal miners is aimed at ensuring higher participation for the auctioning of 19 coal blocks in the current financial year and comes against the backdrop of two previous planned rounds of auctions being cancelled owing to poor investor response.

Advertisement

At present, captive coal miners with end-use plants are allowed to sell their excess production only to Coal India Limited at the “notified’ price of the major.

Based on recommendations of a committee appointed to revamp auction rules and as reported by Mining Weekly Online earlier this year, the Coal Ministry has veered round to the view that permitting 25% merchant sale from captive mines will ensure higher revenue earnings and bring them closer to par with coal blocks which will be auctioned for commercial mining.

Advertisement

Ministry officials said that with the government opening up commercial coal mining to private investors, ending the coal mining monopoly of the government under the Coal Nationalisation Act of 1974, there was little rationale for continuing to have captive mining and commercial mining as two separate operational entities, and the distinction would be blurred over time, with the enabling of free sales from captive mining blocks being a step towards such a goal.

The government is also considering changes to the existing bidding rules based on rupee per ton of coal to be shared with the government, which the government reckons would not be investor friendly, all the more so against a backdrop of coal falling out of favour with foreign investors and a shortage of institutional finance available to fund greenfield projects.

An upfront commitment to pay the government per ton of coal put pressure on working capital requirements and Ministry officials said that various other options were being considered, including an annualised revenue sharing, similar to the practice of oil and gas field auctions.

Currently, coal blocks for the power sector are allocated through reverse auction based on the premise that lower cost of bidders will be passed on to electricity consumers, while for the nonpower sector, coal blocks are allocated based on forward auction to maximise revenue earnings of the government.

However, the Coal Ministry is apprehensive that given the bearish sentiments in the global coal mining industry among investors, revenue maximisations of the government through auction may not ensure a high number of participants at the auction and hence the need to find an alternative model.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.324 2.596s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close