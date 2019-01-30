http://www.miningweekly.com
India looks at mining agreements during Argentine President visit

30th January 2019

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – India is preparing the groundwork to sign a slew of bi-lateral agreements with Argentina encompassing nuclear energy, mining of copper, lithium, cobalt during the visit of Argentine President Mauricio Marci, next month.

The Argentine President who will be leading a high-level business delegation to New Delhi in February, and hold meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian foreign office mandarins would also be addressing Indian business leaders in Mumbai.

The Indian foreign office was working to lay down drafts of a number of bi-lateral trade agreements and a roadmap for collaborations with government-owned companies aiming to achieve an incremental export boost of $1.5-billion, up from $700-million at present, government officials here said.

The officials said that the focus on India-Argentina talks would aim to strengthen the International Solar Alliance, the brain-child of Prime Minister Modi in which both the countries were members to promote South-South co-operation in the renewal energy sector.

It was pointed out that any thrust of renewable energy as also the Indian push toward electric mobility solutions hinged on storage battery and the country’s lack of resources of critical inputs like lithium and cobalt could be addressed through greater collaboration with Argentina, part of the so-called “Lithium Triangle”.

While the Marci-led government has opened up foreign direct investments (FDI) in its mining sector, the Indian foreign office was expecting to conclude agreements during President Marci’s forthcoming visit that could be followed up by Indian mining companies aiming investments in mining sectors in Argentina.

In fact, the newly approved joint ventures of Indian state-run mineral companies – National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper and Mineral Exploration Corporation – christened Khanij Bidesh, or Kabil, was preparing a team to visit Argentina next month, to follow up any bi-lateral agreement that might be concluded during the Argentine President’s India visit.

Other areas of bi-lateral co-operation included the oil and gas sector and proposed agreements would aim greater access of  ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India’s national exploration and production (E&P) major, ONGC in Argentine energy sector. OVL already had an existing agreement with YPF, the Argentine E&P major for exploration of several blocks in the Latin American nation.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

