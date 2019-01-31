http://www.miningweekly.com
India iron-ore output at 9-year high, but shortage looms next year

31st January 2019

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – India is poised to close the current financial year with iron-ore production of about 210-million ton, the highest in the last nine years, but domestic steel mills are still haunted by spectre of shortage of the raw material from next year.

According to estimates from industry body, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries, domestic iron-ore production by March 31, 2019, was expected to be a shade over 210-million tons, the highest since production touched 219-million tons in 2009/10.

The recent production high is proving to be little solace over higher availability of raw material for domestic steel mills as mining leases of numerous iron-ore mines are slated to expire by March 2020, and will been to be put up for fresh auction by respective state governments.

Steel companies are wary that state governments, which need to start the auction process by July, for allocation to new miners have been tardy in meeting the timelines and this could lead to delays in allocating new mining leases and disruptions by iron-ore supplies as mines could close down in until new auctions were completed.

According to government data, as many as 288 mines – iron-ore manganese, bauxite and limestone – are facing lease expiry by March 2020.

Significantly, even with rising domestic production of iron-ore during the current financial year, import of the raw material too has been in the uptrend, with ten-million tons shipped in during April to November 2018, against eight-million tons during corresponding previous period.

Soon after a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on Monday, Steel Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh said that the Steel Ministry was engaged in finding a way around risks of several iron-ore mines closing down unless new auctions were completed in time and disruptions in supply of raw material potentially could lead to fall in domestic steel production.

He said that it was a serious issue that not only iron-ore, but also other steel-making inputs like limestone and manganese supplies could be disrupted and the steel Ministry had appointed a senior official exclusively designated to ensure that local steel mills did not face raw material shortages.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

