India fails yet again to make Fraser Institute’s investment destination ranking

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – The Indian mining industry has squarely blamed the country’s present mining policy and adoption of mandatory auction for allocation of mineral assets as the cause of the country not featuring in Fraser Institute’s global survey gauging investment attractiveness.

“The current mining policy has put India out of the attractive destination for investment in mining,” Secretary General, Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) R K Sharma said this week.

“At one time, almost all junior and senior mining companies in the world were in India following the 1999 amendments to the Mines, Minerals Development and Regulation Act (MMDRA) 1957. Today following amendments to MMDRA in 2015, these companies have moved out of India because of the auction policy adopted in the country since January 2015,” Sharma said.

Canada-based Fraser Institute conducts annual survey across 2 400 exploration, development, and other mining related companies to arrive at a investment attractive index, and treated it as a ‘report card’ to government on attractiveness of their respective mining policies.

India does not feature in the 2019 survey for the third consecutive year, with the Indian miners claiming it to be a reflection of the current policies acting as a deterrent to growth of the industry in the country.

“The result of the survey, in which India does not even figure will result in the country being deprived of state-of-art technology and investment capital particularly in deep-seated minerals for which India is heavily import dependent. In fact Indian capital is going overseas creating assets and jobs in other countries,” Sharma said.

India also does not figure in Fraser’s survey of framing of policy perception index (PPI).

According to Fraser Institute, the PPI alone does not recognise the fact that investment decision are often sizeable based on the pure mineral potential of the jurisdiction and respondents of the survey have consistently indicated that about 40% of their investment decision are determined by policy factors.

Significantly, India does not even figure in the bottom ten countries ranked in the survey which included Argentina, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Zambia, Venezuela, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Nicaragua, which FIMI maintained was a severe indictment of the mining policies in India.

FIMI blamed implementation of legislations and rules in the mining sector, frequent production bans or restrictions which has prompted several foreign mining majors and juniors to leave the country.

The apex representative body of Indian miners held that mandatory imposition of auction as a route for allocating mineral assets to developers and mining companies as primary reason of India falling out of the map of foreign investment destinations as such methodology for allocation of assets was not prevalent in any country in the world while best practice suggested first-come-first-serve basis which was abandoned by India since 2015.

