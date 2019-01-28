http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1301.68 $/oz Change: 18.15
Pt 816.60 $/oz Change: 13.43
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Independence Gold to focus on 3Ts project in 2019

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Independence Gold to focus on 3Ts project in 2019

28th January 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-V-listed Independence Gold will intensify its focus on its 3Ts project, located about 185 km southwest of Prince George, in British Columbia, during 2019, with a comprehensive data review planned ahead of executing a field programme later this year.

The 3Ts project is an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system with a calculated inferred resource estimate containing 441 000 oz of gold and 12.5-million ounces of silver.

Advertisement

Most of the veins at the known epithermal quartz-carbonate system are open along strike and at depth, which the company says requires further exploration.

Further, there is potential to discover new mineralised veins within the 3Ts project area, Independence said in a statement on Friday, adding that to date, about half of the project area remained unexplored and open for investigation.

Advertisement

Historically, well-mineralised vein float boulders have been discovered in numerous parts of the property, including eight samples that averaged 19 g/t gold and 140 g/t silver from the Ringer Target.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.166 0.55s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close