Independence Gold to focus on 3Ts project in 2019

TSX-V-listed Independence Gold will intensify its focus on its 3Ts project, located about 185 km southwest of Prince George, in British Columbia, during 2019, with a comprehensive data review planned ahead of executing a field programme later this year.

The 3Ts project is an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system with a calculated inferred resource estimate containing 441 000 oz of gold and 12.5-million ounces of silver.

Most of the veins at the known epithermal quartz-carbonate system are open along strike and at depth, which the company says requires further exploration.

Further, there is potential to discover new mineralised veins within the 3Ts project area, Independence said in a statement on Friday, adding that to date, about half of the project area remained unexplored and open for investigation.

Historically, well-mineralised vein float boulders have been discovered in numerous parts of the property, including eight samples that averaged 19 g/t gold and 140 g/t silver from the Ringer Target.