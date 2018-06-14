http://www.miningweekly.com
Close

Independence eyes downstream possibilities at Nova

14th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified metals miner Independence Group is on track to deliver a prefeasibility study on the downstream processing of nickel and cobalt sulfate at its Nova nickel operation, in Western Australia.

Speaking at the second day of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies convention, Independence MD and CEO Peter Bradford said that a downstream development option had the potential to deliver improved recoveries and would ultimately provide a premium price on the commodity produced at Nova.

Nova is expected to deliver up to 20 250 t of nickel in concentrate, 6 315 t of copper in concentrate and 490 t of cobalt in concentrate during 2018.

Bradford told delegates that nickel was expected to be one of the largest benefactors from the electric vehicle demand disruptions, with a supply deficit of around 170 000 t expected in 2018.

He noted that by 2025, an additional 300 000 t to 900 000 t of nickel would be needed to meet the demand for electric vehicles. By 2030, the electric vehicle market is expected to require some 4.1-million tonnes of copper, 1.1-million tonnes of nickel and 314 000 t of cobalt.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

