Independence extends Panoramic offer

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified metals miner Independence Group has extended its takeover offer for fellow listed Panoramic Resources until January 17, as the company assesses its position in relation to the breach of several defeating conditions.

Independence in November announced A$312-million takeover offer for Panoramic, offering one of its own shares for every 13 Panoramic shares held.

Panoramic has urged shareholders to reject the offer, and instead launched a A$31-million capital raise to repay loans and to continue the development of the Savannah North orebody, and to cover operating costs at the Savannah project, while also funding diamond drill targeting at the upper north crown of Savannah North.

Independence this week said that the extension of the takeover offer would allow the company time to assess its position in relation to the breaches of several defeating conditions contained within the takeover offer, while also allowing both Independence and Panoramic shareholders time to assess an independent expert report, which has been commissioned by Panoramic, and which will be finalised on December 23.

The directors of Panoramic have maintained their recommendations that shareholders reject the offer, saying they would review their position once the independent expert report has been finalised.