https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.05 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.42 Change: -0.03
Au 1476.85 $/oz Change: -1.45
Pt 928.55 $/oz Change: -0.39
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Independence extends Panoramic offer

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Independence extends Panoramic offer

18th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified metals miner Independence Group has extended its takeover offer for fellow listed Panoramic Resources until January 17, as the company assesses its position in relation to the breach of several defeating conditions.

Independence in November announced A$312-million takeover offer for Panoramic, offering one of its own shares for every 13 Panoramic shares held.

Advertisement

Panoramic has urged shareholders to reject the offer, and instead launched a A$31-million capital raise to repay loans and to continue the development of the Savannah North orebody, and to cover operating costs at the Savannah project, while also funding diamond drill targeting at the upper north crown of Savannah North.

Independence this week said that the extension of the takeover offer would allow the company time to assess its position in relation to the breaches of several defeating conditions contained within the takeover offer, while also allowing both Independence and Panoramic shareholders time to assess an independent expert report, which has been commissioned by Panoramic, and which will be finalised on December 23.

Advertisement

The directors of Panoramic have maintained their recommendations that shareholders reject the offer, saying they would review their position once the independent expert report has been finalised.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.204 0.887s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close