Inca One reports record output in May

13th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Canadian minerals processor Inca One has had its best month ever in May, producing 1 531 oz, compared with 765 oz in May last year.

The company, which produces gold from processing purchased minerals in Peru, achieved an average throughput of 110 t/d in May, a 114% year-on-year increase.

Material processed in May was an all-time company record as it climbed to 3 406 t, more than double compared with 1 591 t in May 2017, and increase of 34% from the previous month.

Inca One's supply of gold-bearing material for processing continued to increase as minerals received in May 2018 were 2 300 t, representing an increase of 17% on a year-on-year basis. Material stockpiled for processing at Chala One is currently sitting at about 1 200 t.

"As previously indicated, the completion of necessary capital improvements along with a replenished ore buying account has given our team the tools it needed to drive production to record levels this past month. Most importantly, we are now on track to meet our quarterly production target of 100 t/d,” Inca One president and CEO Edward Kelly commented.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

