http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.45 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 13.20 Change: 0.08
Au 1244.16 $/oz Change: 2.60
Pt 831.50 $/oz Change: -0.93
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Improved operational performance, prices lift Amplats’ interim earnings

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Improved operational performance, prices lift Amplats’ interim earnings

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

16th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JSE-listed Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday advised that its headline earnings and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended June 30 are likely to be between R3.2-billion and R3.4-billion and between R1.20 and R1.30, respectively.

This is compared with the headline earnings of R747-million and the HEPS of 285c reported for the first half of the 2017 financial year.

Advertisement

In an updated trading statement, Amplats noted that its basic earnings for the first half of this year are likely to increase to between R2-billion and R2.2-billion, compared with a R1.1-billion earnings loss in the prior comparable period.

Earnings a share are likely to be between 778c and 866c, compared with the loss a share of 453c in the prior comparable period.

Advertisement

The company attributed the expected increase in headline earnings and basic earnings to an improved operational performance, as well as an improvement in the rand basket price for the period.

In addition, in the comparable period, Amplats had attributable post tax-impairments totalling R2.2-billion, which impacted on basic earnings and headline earnings.

Basic earnings in the current period are impacted on by an impairment of R600-million relating to the disposal of the 33% holding in the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine joint venture to Royal Bafokeng Platinum and a loss of R800-million on the finalisation of the disposal of Union Mine and Masa Chrome, while benefiting from an insurance receipt of R200-million in respect of property damage suffered at the convertor plant in 2017.

Both basic and headline earnings benefit from a revaluation gain on the deferred consideration in respect of the sale of the Rustenburg Mines of R300-million.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.422 1.202s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close