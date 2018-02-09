Improved operational performance lifts Harmony’s H1 HEPS by up to 60%

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – An improved operational performance by its South African operations has likely contributed to a 40% to 60% year-on-year increase in Harmony Gold’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended December 31.

HEPS are likely to be between 210c and 240c, compared with the 150c reported for the six months to December 31, 2016.

In dollar terms, HEPS are likely to be between $0.15 and $0.18, compared with the $0.11 reported for the prior comparable period.

Earnings per share (EPS), meanwhile, are likely to be between 35% and 55% lower year-on-year at between 158c and 229c for the six months to December 31. In dollar terms, EPS are expected to be between $0.13 and $0.18, compared with the $0.25 reported for the prior comparable period.

Harmony noted that the lower EPS were the result of a one-off gain of R484-million, or $61-million, having been recorded on the acquisition of full ownership of the Hidden Valley project in the prior comparable period.

Harmony will publish its results on February 13.