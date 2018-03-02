http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.71 Change: -0.16
R/$ = 11.93 Change: -0.07
Au 1320.99 $/oz Change: 9.34
Pt 966.00 $/oz Change: -7.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Port|Exploration|Grange Resources|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Storage|Underground|Port Latta|Maintenance|Infrastructure|Iron-ore|Operations|Tasmania
Port|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Storage|Underground||Maintenance|Infrastructure|Iron-ore|Operations|
johannesburg|port|exploration|grange-resources|mining|project|projects|resources|storage|underground|port-latta|maintenance|infrastructure|iron-ore-person|operations|tasmania
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Improved H2 sees Grange record stable FY17 profit

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Improved H2 sees Grange record stable FY17 profit

2nd March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed Grange Resources' profit after-tax reached $60.7-million for the year ended December 31, despite a combination of iron-ore market uncertainty and operational difficulties experienced in the first half of the year.

The company's operations were restored back to full production in the second half of the year, which coincided with an improvement in iron-ore prices.

Advertisement

This enabled Grange to declare a final dividend of 1c apiece.

In Tasmania, Grange Resources is set to reach an important milestone of 50 years of operation on March 6.

Advertisement

The company has also recently completed investment in its concentrator, with the upgrade of autogenous mills and other refurbishment projects to support more efficient production.

The south deposit tails storage facility is also ready for operation and Grange will start transitioning to the new facility in the coming months.

Investment into sustaining maintenance will also continue, with the company investing around $20-million in a refurbishment programme for its mining truck fleet over the next two years and structural refurbishments of key infrastructure at Port Latta, including the pellet plant and the offshore structure estimated at around $8-million.

Looking ahead, Grange noted that, while production continued from the North pit, it would work through an optimisation project to review the optimal slope angles to improve stability.

Work is progressing on feasibility studies for the Centre pit and long plains areas of the deposit, which have potential as additional ore sources for blending, supporting extended life and providing risk mitigation against any wall instability in North pit.

Investigation has also commenced into the ability to access the orebody in the North pit through underground development.

Conceptual studies have indicated that an underground block cave may be a suitable method to extract ore at greater depth. The board has approved expenditure of $10-million for the first stage of a feasibility study to define the extent of the orebody and locate the position of an exploration decline.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.364 1.193s - 611pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close