https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.05 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.42 Change: -0.03
Au 1476.85 $/oz Change: -1.45
Pt 928.55 $/oz Change: -0.39
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Illegal miners at KCC operations remain dispersed – Katanga

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Illegal miners at KCC operations remain dispersed – Katanga

18th December 2019

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Glencore subsidiary Katanga Mining, which trades on the TSX, has installed nearly 20 km of new perimeter security fencing at its Komoto Copper Company (KCC) site in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where at least 41 illegal miners died earlier this year when part of a the copper and cobalt mine collapsed.

Construction of additional perimeter controls would continue into next year, the company, led by its third CEO for the year, Mick Davis, said in an update to shareholders this week.

Advertisement

Katanga reported that, since the armed forces of the DRC entered the area of the operations of KCC, the illegal miners remain dispersed.

The army was deployed in south-eastern Congo in June to push off thousands of illegal miners from KCC’s mine and that of China Molybdenum’s Tenke Fungurume. Residents and local activist groups accused the army of human rights abuses, with reports that soldiers torched homes belonging to miners and farmers, ransacked a school and caused a fire that caused burn wounds to children.

Advertisement

Katanga said that it was not aware of any confirmed human rights violations during the armed forces intervention near KCC’s site.

Meanwhile, Katanga said it remained in negotiations with State-owned La Générale des Carrières et des Mines its 25% partner in KCC, to secure land for the construction of a new long-term tailings facility.

The miner is also making progress with its main projects, which includes a cobalt debottling project. The project entails upgrades to the existing cobalt plant design to reduce bottlenecks through modification of the precipitation, thickening, filtration, drying and bagging processes. This will align the design of the cobalt plant with the average life-of-mine cobalt production plan of 30 000 t/y. 

Execution of the cobalt projects at KCC remained ongoing and would continue throughout 2020. The additional thickening capacity was expected to come on line during the second quarter of 2020.

Full cobalt drying capacity should be reached at the start of the third quarter, at which point KCC would be in a position to export all its cobalt production.

Cobalt dryer #1 has returned to operation at a reduced capacity, of about 60% of design, following the completion of temporary repairs. Dryer #2 remains off line for design modifications, with commissioning scheduled during the first quarter of 2020, and reaching design capacity in the second quarter 2020.  Once dryer #2 is operational, dryer #1 will be taken off line for design upgrade.  Dryer #1 is expected to then be back online and operating at full capacity in the second quarter.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.203 0.945s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close