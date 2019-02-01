IGO reports record production

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified miner Independence Group has delivered a record quarter at its Nova nickel and Tropicana gold projects, in Western Australia.

The ASX-listed company this week reported that nickel production from the Nova operation reached 7 574 t during the three months to December, up from the 6 854 t in the previous quarter.

Copper production from Nova also increased from 3 019 t to 3 482 t during the same period.

“At Nova, our teach achieved a step change in copper recovery through process optimisation. Going forward, we envisage further opportunity to unlock improved productivity, cost and safety outcomes through continuing optimisation, including leveraging investments made in technology in the process plant and underground,” said Independent MD and CEO Peter Bradford.

Gold production from the Tropicana mine reached a record 136 891 oz during the quarter, up from the 125 100 oz delivered in the first quarter of 2019.

“At Tropicana, significant progress was made on two key value enhancement projects with successful commissioning of the second ball mill and the completion of the prefeasibility study for the Boston Shaker underground project.



“In the first full month of operation, the new ball mill has delivered on expectations with a step change in throughput and gold recovery,” said Bradford.”

Production guidance for both the Nova and Tropicana mines have remained unchanged for the full year.

Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter was reported at A$189-million, with Nova and Tropicana contributing A$108.9-million and A$75.7-million respectively.