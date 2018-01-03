IEB achieves 98.76% matric pass rate

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has announced an increase in the pass rate in last year’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric examinations to 98.76%, from 98.67% in 2016.

There were 11 464 full-time and 666 part-time candidates across South Africa. This is also an increase from 2016 when there were 11 022 full-time candidates and 703 part-time candidates.

Advertisement



All candidates who passed achieved marks high enough to give them entry to tertiary study at one of the three levels. Just over 88% secured entry to degree study, 8.96% qualified for entry to diploma study, while 1.30% achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level.

The IEB said Umalusi had monitored all aspects of the 2017 examination process and declared the results to be fair and valid.

Advertisement



“The 2017 NSC candidates have done very well and have once again shown that with a commitment to hard work over their 12 years of schooling, and supported by a dedicated cohort of teachers and parents, they have passed with flying colours. They are ready for the next step in their journey of life-long learning,” said Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the IEB.

The examination board said the closing date for the application for re-marking is January 10 and the results from re-marking will be released on February 5. The closing date for learners who qualify to enrol for the supplementary examination is February 12.

Oberholzer advised learners not to only focus on their academics but also on their talents.

“It is essential that the young democracy we have in South Africa opens up opportunities to develop the range of talents of our youth a range of institution-types that cater for the diversity in our society and provide an outlet for the potential that is in our people,” she said.

“It is not useful for everyone to be focussed solely on a university education, possibly neglecting their real strengths in the false belief that a degree is the only vehicle to a secure and successful life. This is no longer the case and more and more, it is those who defy this myth that find the path that releases their talent and their enthusiasm to be the very best they can in a field that has captivated their interest,” she said.