IDM expands Red Mountain underground drilling programme

22nd November 2018

Font size: -+

The underground drilling programme at the advanced-stage Red Mountain project, near Stewart, British Columbia, has been expanded with the addition of a third drill rig.

The expanded programme now includes 13 000 m in more than 54 holes and will be completed by mid-December, IDM Mining reported on Wednesday.

Exploration drilling during the 2018 programme has been testing multiple extensions to various zones at Red Mountain, including a near-surface synform between the Marc and 141 zones, the northern and western extensions to the Smit and JW zones, a projected high-grade connection between the Smit and 141 zones and the northern and eastern extensions to the SF zone antiform. 

Further, drilling has been targeting the conversion of inferred resource to measured and indicated classification, primarily within the Smit and SF zones.  Multiple exploration holes are also planned to test previously undrilled areas located to the south and east of the resource area.

"Our new geological interpretation, that has connected zones previously thought to be separate mineralised structures through large-scale folding, is being validated. Coupled with safe and efficient drilling by IDM's site team and our contractors including: Morecore Drilling, Matrix Camp Services, Yellowhead Helicopters and Adapt Mountain Safety Services, our program has been significantly under budget and ahead of schedule," said IDM president and CEO Robert McLeod.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

