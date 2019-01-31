Iamgold updates increase resource in Mali

http://www.miningweekly.com
31st January 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Canadian miner Iamgold has announced an updated mineral resource estimate on the Diakha-Siribaya gold project, in western Mali.

The resource comprises 18-million tonnes of indicated resources averaging 1.28 g/t gold, for 744 000 oz and a further 23.2-million tonnes of inferred resources, averaging 1.58 g/t gold for 1.2-million ounces.

"Our delineation drilling programme completed over the last two years has not only resulted in a significant increase in resource ounces, but also a substantial conversion of inferred resources to an indicated category. Our exploration success at Diakha, coupled with the recently announced results of our feasibility study across the border at our nearby Boto gold project, in Senegal, continues to demonstrate the exploration upside of our very prospective land holdings in this region of West Africa,” said senior VP for exploration Craig MacDougall.

In 2019, exploration and evaluation activities will continue, with about 10 000 m of diamond and reverse circulation drilling planned to target resource expansions at the Diakha deposit and to explore selected priority targets elsewhere on the large property holdings for additional zones of mineralisation.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

