http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.61 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 11.78 Change: 0.04
Au 1325.70 $/oz Change: 3.57
Pt 968.00 $/oz Change: 5.84
 
Home / Sector News / PGMs← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Design|Engineering|Mining|Nikola Motor Company|OPENCAST|Platinum|Technology|transport|Trucks|Africa|Hydrogen Technology|Platinum Group Metal|Transportation|Transportation Technology|Environmental|Ian Fraser|Nel Hydrogen|Design Verification|Fuel Cell|Hydrogen Technology|Hydrogen Transportation Technology
|Africa|Design|Engineering|Mining|OPENCAST|Platinum|Technology|transport|Trucks|Africa||Environmental||
johannesburg|africa-company|design|engineering|mining|nikola-motor-company|opencast|platinum|technology|transport|trucks|africa|hydrogen-technology-industry-term|platinum-group-metal|transportation|transportation-technology-industry-term|environmental|ian-fraser|nel-hydrogen-person|design-verification|fuel-cell|hydrogen-technology|hydrogen-transportation-technology-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hydrogen transport proposed for opencast mines

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hydrogen transport proposed for opencast mines

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Ian Fraser

13th March 2018

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Hydrogen transportation technology would be useful in large opencast mines, where a number of haul trucks operate in a limited radius, says RTS Africa Engineering MD Ian Fraser.

Such an application could serve as a stepping stone to the realisation of the value of hydrogen technology in transportation and also serve to usher in a cleaner, more environment-friendly future, Fraser contends in a release to Creamer Media's Mining Weekly Online.

Advertisement

His view is that hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) hold the better potential for diminished environmental harm than battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs).

This is because the spent batteries of EVs contain environmentally unfriendly materials, whereas the only replaceable part in an FCV is the catalytic membrane, which is made of a platinum-group metal that can be recycled and used to build a new fuel cell.

Advertisement

"The result is that there is no environmental fallout from the process," says the head of RTS Africa, whose principal, Nel Hydrogen, has reportedly received an order from Nikola Motor Company for two demonstration hydrogen refuelling stations for the motor company's prototype hydrogen trucks.

The first demonstration stations in the second half of 2018 are expected to serve as design verification for a larger clustering concept.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.647 1.465s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close