Hydrogen fuel cells the next big disruptive technology – Sibanye-Stillwater

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The next big disruptive technology will be hydrogen fuel cell technology, which is platinum rich, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of half-year results of a 44% increase in revenue to R73-billion and a R432-million profit for 2019, Froneman stated that this was the reason why platinum group metals (PGMs) and battery metals were complementary.

“If you understand the demand side for PGMs, you understand it for battery electric vehicles as well,” he told Mining Weekly. (Also see attached Creamer Media video.)

“Climate change is gathering a lot of momentum and there is a lot more happening than meets the eye,” he said of the emerging hydrogen economy.

“Again, about like platinum substitution for palladium, I think you’re going to see hydrogen economies develop much quicker than perhaps what we think as we stand here now.

“In the next five to ten years, you're going to see a lot more fuel cell driven vehicles,” Froneman predicted.