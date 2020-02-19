https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.17 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 14.99 Change: 0.02
Au 1604.23 $/oz Change: 16.63
Pt 1002.56 $/oz Change: 24.89
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hydrogen fuel cells the next big disruptive technology – Sibanye-Stillwater

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hydrogen fuel cells the next big disruptive technology – Sibanye-Stillwater

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos     Watch on YouTube

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Mining Weekly’s Martin Creamer. Video: Darlene Creamer. Photographs: Donna Slater.

19th February 2020

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The next big disruptive technology will be hydrogen fuel cell technology, which is platinum rich, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of half-year results of a 44% increase in revenue to R73-billion and a R432-million profit for 2019, Froneman stated that this was the reason why platinum group metals (PGMs) and battery metals were complementary.

Advertisement

“If you understand the demand side for PGMs, you understand it for battery electric vehicles as well,” he told Mining Weekly. (Also see attached Creamer Media video.)

“Climate change is gathering a lot of momentum and there is a lot more happening than meets the eye,” he said of the emerging hydrogen economy.

Advertisement

“Again, about like platinum substitution for palladium, I think you’re going to see hydrogen economies develop much quicker than perhaps what we think as we stand here now.

“In the next five to ten years, you're going to see a lot more fuel cell driven vehicles,” Froneman predicted.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.24 0.978s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close