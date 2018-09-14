Hydro withdraws bid for Rio Tinto Iceland plant

http://www.miningweekly.com
The ISAL plant in Iceland.

14th September 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Norwegian aluminium company Hydro has dropped its offer to buy Rio Tinto’s ISAL aluminium plant, in Iceland.

The $345-million offer, announced in February and initially expected to close in the second quarter, also entailed a 53.3% share in Rio Tinto’s Aluchemie anode plant, in the Netherlands, as well as its 50% share in the aluminium fluoride plant in Sweden.

The offer was terminated after a longer-than-anticipated European Commission (EC) competition approval process, Hydro said in a statement on Friday.

“After considering alternative timelines, outcomes and developments, Hydro requested to terminate the transaction and the parties have signed a termination agreement,” the Norwegian firm said.

Bringing the ISAL plant into Hydro's fold would have increase the group's total primary aluminium production to 2.4-million tons in 2018. The renewable energy-based plant produces 210 000 t/y of liquid primary aluminium and 230 000 t/y of extrusion ingot.

Hydro continues to own 46.7% of Aluchemie.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

