http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.02 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 12.27 Change: 0.05
Au 1334.81 $/oz Change: 96.97
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 119.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Exploration|Gold Fields|Hummingbird Resources|PROJECT|Refinery|Resources|Mali|Senegal|Yanfolila Plant|Christmas|Circuit Processing Plant|Gold Producer|Proximal Satellite Deposits|Cora Gold|Dan Betts|Drilling|Ibrahim Boubacar Keita
Gold||Exploration|PROJECT|Refinery|Resources|||||Drilling|
gold|johannesburg|exploration|gold-fields|hummingbird-resources|project|refinery|resources|mali|senegal|yanfolila-plant|christmas|circuit-processing-plant|gold-producer|proximal-satellite-deposits|cora-gold-person|dan-betts|drilling|ibrahim-boubacar-keita
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hummingbird’s Yanfolila pours first gold, maintains commercial production ramp-up plans

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hummingbird’s Yanfolila pours first gold, maintains commercial production ramp-up plans

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Yanfolila gold pour

16th January 2018

By: Mia Breytenbach
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – With Aim-listed Hummingbird Resources having started gold production at its Mali-based Yanfolila gold mine on time and within budget in the second half of last month, the gold producer remains on track with its ramp-up to commercial production.

Since acquiring the project from Gold Fields in 2014, Hummingbird has developed the low-cost, high-margin project into a significant and profitable gold mine.

Advertisement

“The last quarter of 2017 saw Hummingbird become the newest African gold producer; the team on the ground at Yanfolila operated 24/7 over the Christmas period and the ramp-up is going well and on track to reach commercial production as planned,” commented Hummingbird CEO Dan Betts in the company’s 2017 fourth-quarter review, released on Tuesday.

The 1.24-million-tonne-a-year, carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit processing plant at Yanfolila has been commissioned, with the company targeting about 130 000 oz gold in the first full year of operation.

Advertisement

Plant throughput was at 65% capacity during the last two weeks of December, reaching 75% capacity this month.

Following the ramp-up, production is expected to average 107 000 oz/y of gold over the life-of-mine at a 3 g/t average grade.

Meanwhile, the company has started shipping gold doré bars to the refinery.

Hummingbird has also soft-launched ‘1 oz Hummingbird’ single mine origin, pure gold coins from Yanfolila. More than 1 400 people registered interest in buying them within three weeks of the soft-launch.

Coin sales are to start in the first quarter of 2018, with first delivery of the coins targeted for the end of the first half of 2018.

Hummingbird further ended the 2017 year with a cash position of about $40-million, while Cora Gold, in which the company holds a 33.85% interest, raised £3.45-million and listed on Aim. Cora Gold focuses on gold exploration in Mali and Senegal, and offers the potential for proximal satellite deposits to provide further feedstock for the Yanfolila plant.

However, Yanfolila remains a high-grade, open multi-pit operation with significant expansion opportunities. It holds probable reserves of 709 800 oz at 3.14 g/t, total resources of 1.8-million ounces of gold, and an additional 390 700 oz of non-compliant exploration potential.

As one-million ounces of gold remain outside the current mine plan, drilling of existing resources will be targeted throughout 2018 to deliver greater reserve life.

Betts had noted in previous releases that Hummingbird was committed not only to delivering name-plate production at Yanfolila but also to “demonstrating the growth potential of Yanfolila through the continued conversion of already discovered resources . . . to mineable reserves”.

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta will officially open the Yanfolila gold mine on February 14.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.26 1.052s - 556pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close