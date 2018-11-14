http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.31 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.43 Change: 0.03
Au 1203.92 $/oz Change: 2.26
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -7.99
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Copper← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hudbay sets date for special shareholders meeting

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hudbay sets date for special shareholders meeting

14th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Toronto-headquartered Hudbay Minerals has set February 28 for a special meeting of the company’s shareholders to consider an advisory resolution requisitioned by Waterton Global Resource Management.

Waterton, a 7% shareholder of Hudbay, in October requested changes to Hudbay’s board, citing the company’s “atrocious market performance” and called for the special shareholders meeting. The shareholder also wants Hudbay to avoid near-term acquisitions or joint ventures.

Advertisement

Hudbay stated on Tuesday that members of its board had met with Waterton to discuss their concerns.

On November 1, Hudbay announced the acquisition of the Mason Ann copper project, in Nevada, for C$31-million, despite Waterton’s request for a moratorium on acquisitions.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.838 1.55s - 570pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close