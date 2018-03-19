Honey Badger initiates drilling programme at Thunder Bay silver camp

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Gold and base metals exploration company Honey Badger Exploration has mobilised a drill to start a 1 500 m drilling programme at its Canada-based Thunder Bay polymetallic silver camp.

Earlier this year, the company completed a systematic exploration programme, which combined field measurements, historic data and airborne geophysics (electromagnetic and airborne magnetic).

Through this, TSX-listed Honey Badger identified key structural controls on the polymetallic silver mineralisation at its Beaver silver property, where the scientific literature indicates that most of the high-grade polymetallic silver veins in the area are located at the junction of faults.

However, the company noted on Friday that the selection of drill targets on the Beaver property, in the vicinity of the historic Beaver mine, which has an average historic grade of 0.25% silver, on the Beaver silver property was made possible through the integration of available geoscientific data and the construction of a three-dimensional model of the structures known to host polymetallic silver mineralisation.

These intersections will be tested in the upcoming drill programme, the company stated.

Honey Badger's current exploration programme at the Thunder Bay silver camp also includes the collection of rock samples from the Silver Mountain and Mink properties.

These underwent spectral and geochemical analysis to examine alterations and were sent for assaying. The results are expected in the coming weeks.