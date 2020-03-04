Holland buys more Gold Fields shares

JSE- and NYSE-listed Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland has bought a further 30 690 of the company’s shares at about R95.19 a share.
He paid more than R2.9-million for the shares, a notice published on the JSE’s Stock Exchange News Service on Wednesday shows.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
