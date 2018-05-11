http://www.miningweekly.com
Hill End weighs gold options

11th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Hill End Gold has appointed advisers PCF Capital to undertake a strategic review of the company’s gold projects, in order to unlock value.

Hill End’s gold projects included the Hill End and Hargraves gold projects, in New South Wales, which had existing gold resources of 572 000 oz. The project areas contain two advanced openpit projects that had the potential for an initial production of 160 000 oz of gold, with a low cost gravity processing plant located at one of the project areas.

The company told shareholders that its decision to appoint PCF comes in light of the strong progress being made at its Yendon high purity alumina project, in Victoria, where the company was on schedule to complete a prefeasibility study this quarter.

MD Martin McFarlane said that the company’s increasing focus on the high purity alumina project made it an opportune time to review the future of the company’s gold assets.

“PCF Capita Group is an independent, corporate advisory firm focused on serving clients in the resource sector. It has significant experience in providing strategic advice and merger and acquisition services to the Australian gold market.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

