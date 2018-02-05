http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.01 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.13 Change: -0.04
Au 1339.64 $/oz Change: 5.04
Pt 990.00 $/oz Change: -1.89
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Harbour|Johannesburg|Port|Copper|Export|Flow|Heron Resources|Lifting|Port Kembla Gateway|PROJECT|Resources|Road|Storage|System|Australia|Outer Harbour|Woodlawn Mine|Equipment|Flow|Mine Site|Products|Service|Services|Ship Loading Services|Storage And Handling Services|Doyle Cook|Operations|New South Wales|South Wales
Harbour|Port|Copper|Export|Flow|Lifting|PROJECT|Resources|Road|Storage|System|||Equipment|Flow|Products|Service|Services|||Operations||
harbour|johannesburg|port|copper|export|flow-company|heron-resources|lifting|port-kembla-gateway|project|resources|road|storage|system|australia-country|outer-harbour|woodlawn-mine|equipment|flow-industry-term|mine-site|products|service|services|ship-loading-services-industry-term|storage-and-handling-services|doyle-cook|operations|new-south-wales|south-wales-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Heron awards port services contract for Woodlawn mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Heron awards port services contract for Woodlawn mine

5th February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Base metals firm Heron Resources has awarded the port services contract for its Woodlawn zinc/copper project, in New South Wales, to Australia-owned and -operated private company Port Kembla Gateway (PKG).

The port services contract encompasses provision of receival, storage and ship loading services for 100% of the zinc and copper concentrate products produced from the Woodlawn project, for a period of five years with an option to extend beyond this initial term, Heron reported on Monday.

Advertisement

Under the contract, zinc and copper concentrates will be transported from the mine site by road to PKG's facilities in the Outer Harbour, Port Kembla, where they will be unloaded into sheds specifically designed for the safe and weathertight storage of mineral concentrates and warehoused in preparation for shipping.

Loading of the concentrates for bulk shipment is then achieved through an enclosed conveyor belt system to the ship loader located on the jetty.

Advertisement

PKG MD Doyle Cook commented that the port services contract delivered a significant increase in movements through PKG, eventually lifting the company's concentrate movements by more than 25%, which would have flow-on benefits for the port and the local community.

PKG was established in the 1980s to service the previous operations at the Woodlawn mine. Its facilities now comprise a two-berth jetty, ancillary storage sheds and buildings, hardstand areas, ship loading and unloading equipment, and general equipment for the handling and temporary storage of cargo.

PKG currently provides storage and handling services for the export of copper concentrates from New South Wales mines, as well as other bulk commodities.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.701 3.463s - 612pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close