Heron awards port services contract for Woodlawn mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Base metals firm Heron Resources has awarded the port services contract for its Woodlawn zinc/copper project, in New South Wales, to Australia-owned and -operated private company Port Kembla Gateway (PKG).

The port services contract encompasses provision of receival, storage and ship loading services for 100% of the zinc and copper concentrate products produced from the Woodlawn project, for a period of five years with an option to extend beyond this initial term, Heron reported on Monday.

Advertisement



Under the contract, zinc and copper concentrates will be transported from the mine site by road to PKG's facilities in the Outer Harbour, Port Kembla, where they will be unloaded into sheds specifically designed for the safe and weathertight storage of mineral concentrates and warehoused in preparation for shipping.

Loading of the concentrates for bulk shipment is then achieved through an enclosed conveyor belt system to the ship loader located on the jetty.

Advertisement



PKG MD Doyle Cook commented that the port services contract delivered a significant increase in movements through PKG, eventually lifting the company's concentrate movements by more than 25%, which would have flow-on benefits for the port and the local community.

PKG was established in the 1980s to service the previous operations at the Woodlawn mine. Its facilities now comprise a two-berth jetty, ancillary storage sheds and buildings, hardstand areas, ship loading and unloading equipment, and general equipment for the handling and temporary storage of cargo.

PKG currently provides storage and handling services for the export of copper concentrates from New South Wales mines, as well as other bulk commodities.