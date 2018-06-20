Herencia chairperson steps down

Chilean explorer and developer Herencia Resources on Wednesday announced the resignation of its chairperson Peter Reeve with immediate effect.
The Aim-listed company, which owns the Pichachos, Guamanga and La Serena projects in Chile, said that new nonexecutive director Carl Dumbrell would be acting chairperson.
Reeve was appointed chairperson in June last year.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here