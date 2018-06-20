Herencia chairperson steps down

Chilean explorer and developer Herencia Resources on Wednesday announced the resignation of its chairperson Peter Reeve with immediate effect.

The Aim-listed company, which owns the Pichachos, Guamanga and La Serena projects in Chile, said that new nonexecutive director Carl Dumbrell would be acting chairperson.

Advertisement



Reeve was appointed chairperson in June last year.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here