http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1257.10 $/oz Change: -10.23
Pt 859.50 $/oz Change: -14.36
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hawkstone revisits US lithium buy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hawkstone revisits US lithium buy

26th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Hawkstone Mining has resurrected a transaction to acquire lithium projects in the US and Mexico.

The company earlier this month withdrew from a March option over USA Lithium, which holds the Big Sandy and Lordsburg lithium projects, in Arizona and Mexico, respectively, after it failed to reach an agreement with USA Lithium on amendments to the transaction.

Advertisement

However, Hawkstone on Tuesday told shareholders that a new revised agreement had been executed with USA Lithium.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Hawkstone would acquire all of the shares of USA Lithium in exchange for 250-million shares. The first half of the shares will be issued at the completion of the transaction, with the issue of the remaining shares subject to Hawkstone declaring an inferred resource of no less than 30-million tonnes, at grades greater than 2 000 parts per million at the Big Sandy project, within 36 months of the transaction.

Advertisement

The issue of the second batch of shares was also subject to the ASX granting a waiver for the issue of the deferred consideration shares.

Following shareholder approval, Hawkstone will also transfer A$250 000 to USA Lithium.

“Hawkstone is extremely pleased to have been able to agree revised terms for the acquisition of USA Lithium and looks forward to rapidly advancing the exploration programme at Big Sandy and Lordsburg,” said Hawkstone director Oonagh Malone.

“The board considers the revised terms significantly de-risk the acquisition for Hawkstone shareholders as 50% of the consideration is now contingent on the announcement of a 30-million-tonne inferred resource at Big Sandy.”

The acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including Hawkstone conducting a capital raise of up to A$2.75-million through a share placement priced at 2c each, as well as shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.209 0.918s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close