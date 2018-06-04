http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 12.65 Change: 0.04
Au 1293.55 $/oz Change: -5.91
Pt 903.00 $/oz Change: -8.90
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Havilah sells Portia and Portia North

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Havilah sells Portia and Portia North

4th June 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

South Australian copper junior Havilah Resources on Monday announced that it would sell its Portia and Portia North projects to Broken Hill-based Consolidated Mining and Civil (CMC), freeing up the company’s time and financial resources to focus on its core projects.

Havilah CEO Walter Richards said that the A$14.7-million sale of the Benagerie mining lease, on which the Portia  and Portia North projects were located, marked the first transaction in the execution of the company’s copper and cobalt strategy.

Advertisement

“This transaction realises value from our multi-commodity portfolio and will allow us to increase our focus on Mutooroo and Kalkaroo – the two core projects in our strategy – where the opportunity to add value and generate higher returns is greater. Bringing the Portia Gold Mine into production and building a mutually beneficial relationship with CMC has assisted us in achieving this transaction to execute our copper/cobalt strategy,” he commented.

The transaction involves $13.5-million in staged cash payments over 18 months, starting at the end of the month, as well as the immediate replacement of Havilah’s share of the Portia rehabilitation obligation funding of $1.2-million.

Advertisement

Havilah will also receive a 2% net smelter royalty over the proceeds of all metal and concentrate sales derived from the mining lease, as well as a 3.5% NSR over all copper sales more than the current resource of 101 400 t of copper metal.

CMC MD Steve Radford commented that the transaction would launch the contractor as a copper/gold miner in its own right.

CMC has been involved at Portia as a joint venture partner for the past three years, which Radford said stands the company in good stead to advance the mine and project.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.746 1.442s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close