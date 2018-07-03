http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1247.00 $/oz Change: -1.32
Pt 824.00 $/oz Change: -18.32
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Broken Hill|Gold|Copper|Financial|Havilah Resources|Mining|Projects|Resources|Bank Guarantee Obligations|Bank Guarantees|Mining|Portia North
Gold|Copper|Financial|Mining|Projects|Resources||
broken-hill-city|gold|copper|financial|havilah-resources|mining|projects|resources|bank-guarantee-obligations|bank-guarantees|mining-industry-term|portia-north
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Havilah moves closer to closure of Portia sale

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Havilah moves closer to closure of Portia sale

3rd July 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

South Australian copper junior Havilah Resources on Tuesday said that the transaction to divest North Portia was expected to close within the next two weeks, despite delays experienced with the completion of the required documentation and approvals.

The transaction to divest North Portia is taking place through the sale of the Benagerie mining lease (ML) to Broken Hill-based Consolidated Mining and Civil (CMC).

Advertisement

CMC has confirmed that the funds for the first payment of $1-million are immediately available to be paid upon closure.

The exchange and lodging of the bank guarantees for CMC, to take full responsibility for the rehabilitation obligations, has occurred, meaning that CMC has now replaced Havilah’s $1.2-million in bank guarantee obligations.

Advertisement

Havilah on Tuesday noted that it had no further exposure to rehabilitation liabilities on the ML.

Havilah announced the sale of Portia and Portia North – both copper/gold projects – to CMC in June, to free up its time and financial resources for its core projects. The junior is pursuing a copper and cobalt strategy.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.246 1.045s - 257pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close