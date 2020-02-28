Havilah finds possible port solution

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Havilah Resources has inked a confidential non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Port Augusta Operations for the use of an iron-ore port and transshipment facility.
Port Augusta Operations holds a 99-year lease over the former Port Playford, which it is developing into an iron-ore export terminal.
Havilah’s technical director Dr Chris Giles said on Friday that the proposed port and transshipment facility was some 300 km by rail from Havilah’s Braemar iron-ore deposit, and could potentially provide a favourable logistical solution for the company.
“Our Maldorky and Grants iron-ore deposits, in turn, are located in close proximity to the transcontinental rail line, meaning reduced capital expenditure on logistics.
“Given the almost zero overburden, soft nature of the iron-ore and its amenability to upgrade to a high yield, high quality 65% iron product, we think the availability of this new port facility will potentially help make our iron-ore deposits internationally competitive.”
The projects are currently estimated to host a combined 451-million tonnes of Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource, containing some 159-million tonnes of iron concentrate.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here