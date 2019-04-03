http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.92 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 14.21 Change: 0.00
Au 1290.98 $/oz Change: 5.10
Pt 859.91 $/oz Change: 15.70
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hastings looking to raise nearly A$20m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hastings looking to raise nearly A$20m

3rd April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Rare earths developer Hastings Technology Metals will raise nearly A$20-million to assist in the development of its Yangibana rare earths project, in Western Australia.

The company on Wednesday reported that it had raised A$12-million through a share placement priced at 17c a share, with the shares to be issued under its existing placement capacity.

Advertisement

The offer price represented a 12.8% discount to Hastings’ five-day volume weighted average share price, and a 15% discount to its last closing price.

Along with every two placement shares subscribed for, the company will issue one free attaching option, which can be exercised at a price of 25c each by April 2022.

Advertisement

“The success of this placement shows the growing attention of investors in permanent magnets and the role they play in the e-mobility revolution as well as in the clean and renewable energy space,” said Hastings executive chairperson Charles Lew.

Hastings told shareholders that the company would also undertake a one-for-eight rights issue, with the aim of raising up to A$16.5-million. Hastings is expected to issue more than 97.2-million shares under the non-renounceable rights issue.

Lew said that the funds raised would enable the company to continue with the pace of the development of the Yangibana project, with the aim of starting production in the first half of 2021.

The A$427-million, one-million-tonne-a-year operation is expected to produce some 15 000 t/y of mixed rare earth carbonates, and around 8 850 t/y of total rare earth oxides over a mine life of around ten years.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.175 0.824s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close