Aim-listed remineraliser producer Harvest Minerals has been granted the final permit required to mine and process KPFretil at its Arapua fertiliser project, in Brazil.

With the granting of the Concessão de Lavra, or full mining permit, Harvest now has the full tenure over the asset.

In November, the Brazilian Environmental Department issued Harvest a full environmental permit, which allows it to mine and process up to 400 000 t/y of ore. This is above the current processing capacity, but the environmental permit capacity and production capacity can be increased as demand requires.

"We have been successfully mining and processing at Arapua since we were granted our Guia de Utilização, or trial mining licence, in December 2016 and could continue to do so until December 2021. However, as we expect to reach profitability this year and have strong growth plans to build production, it was prudent to push for the award of the full mining permit which gives us full tenure over the project,” said executive chairperson Brian McMaster.

Under the terms of the mineral rights transfer agreement, Harvest has to make $1-million payment to the original vendors of the project.

"When we started Arapua we had limited idea on its economic viability. Since then we have not only built and fully permitted an operating mine and processing facility but developed an entirely new remineraliser and fertiliser, and established a growing market for it.”