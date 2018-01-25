Harmony shareholders to vote on Moab Khotsong deal on Feb 1

http://www.miningweekly.com
25th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Harmony Gold has removed two resolutions from its meeting agenda to seek shareholder approval for the acquisition of Moab Khotsong, after reducing the potential equity capital raising from $200-million to $100-million on the back of sufficient cash resources and a strong production performance.

Harmony had planned the capital raising to secure equity capital sufficient for finalising the $300-million acquisition of Moab Khotsong from AngloGold Ashanti.

The company initially expected to settle $100-million of the offer consideration from debt facilities and the remaining $200-million was to be funded through a fully underwritten bridge loan facility.

“On December 6, Harmony announced that it expected to refinance the $200-million bridge loan facility through up to $100-million from internal cash resources and about $100-million through a potential equity capital raise,” CEO Peter Steenkamp commented.

Shareholders will, as a result, no longer need to approve the two resolutions that have been removed.

Shareholders will vote on the acquisition, which includes the Great Noligwa underground mine and related infrastructure, on February 1.

