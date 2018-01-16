http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1334.86 $/oz Change: 97.02
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 119.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Financial|Harmony Gold|Mining|Papua New Guinea|Hidden Valley Mine|Infrastructure|Operations
Gold||Financial|Mining|||Infrastructure|Operations
gold|johannesburg|financial|harmony-gold|mining|papua-new-guinea|hidden-valley-mine|infrastructure|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Harmony on track to meet FY production guidance, betters H1 production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Harmony on track to meet FY production guidance, betters H1 production

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws

16th January 2018

By: Mia Breytenbach
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – JSE-listed Harmony Gold is on track to meet its yearly production guidance of 1.1-million ounces after producing more than 550 000 oz in the six months ended December 31, the mining major announced on Tuesday.

Gold production from the group’s South African operations for the period will be 9% to 11% higher than the previous six-month period, which ended on June 30.

Advertisement

Gold production for the group increased by between 3% and 5% in the six months ended December 31, compared with the six months ended June 30.

Meanwhile, as reported in November last year, the processing infrastructure upgrade at Hidden Valley was completed and processing of ore started two weeks ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

The Hidden Valley mine, in Papua New Guinea, is well on track to deliver as guided in the 2018 financial year.

Harmony’s interim results for the half-year will be released on February 13.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.187 1.032s - 306pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close