Harmony on track to meet FY production guidance, betters H1 production

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – JSE-listed Harmony Gold is on track to meet its yearly production guidance of 1.1-million ounces after producing more than 550 000 oz in the six months ended December 31, the mining major announced on Tuesday.

Gold production from the group’s South African operations for the period will be 9% to 11% higher than the previous six-month period, which ended on June 30.

Gold production for the group increased by between 3% and 5% in the six months ended December 31, compared with the six months ended June 30.

Meanwhile, as reported in November last year, the processing infrastructure upgrade at Hidden Valley was completed and processing of ore started two weeks ahead of schedule.

The Hidden Valley mine, in Papua New Guinea, is well on track to deliver as guided in the 2018 financial year.

Harmony’s interim results for the half-year will be released on February 13.