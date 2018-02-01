http://www.miningweekly.com
Harmony gets shareholder go-ahead for Moab Khotsong acquisition

1st February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - JSE-listed Harmony Gold Mining's shareholders have given a 99.6% approval of the miner's plans to acquire mining operations and related infrastructure from AngloGold Ashanti.

The $300-million deal will include the Moab Khotsong mine, one of the newest South African deep-level mines, with life-of-mine grade forecast at 8.2 g/t, taking the average Harmony grade across its nine underground mines and one opencast mine to 5.7 g/t.

The acquisition also includes the Great Noligwa deposit, located on the Far West Rand, south-west of Johannesburg.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

