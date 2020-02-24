https://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1676.06 $/oz Change: 44.37
Pt 960.29 $/oz Change: -21.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Harmony confirms Kusasalethu fatality

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Harmony confirms Kusasalethu fatality

24th February 2020

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Dual-listed Harmony Gold Mining Company on Monday confirmed that an employee had lost his life on Friday evening, following a scraper winch-related incident at the Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville.

“Our sincere condolences go out to our colleague’s family, friends and fellow workers. We will reinforce – across our operations – the key elements of our safety journey: leadership, application of our risk management approach and attainment of a proactive safety culture,” Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp assured stakeholders.

Advertisement

He indicated that work in the affected area has been stopped and that the company had committed fully to the investigation that was already under way.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, meanwhile, noted in a separate statement that this had been the third employee to be killed at Harmony Gold’s operations this year.

Advertisement

This followed ten fatalities at its operations in 2019.

The union reiterated its calls for amendment to the Mine Health and Safety Act, and also called on mining bosses to invest more of their profits and dividends in safety systems and infrastructure. 

Moreover, it emphasised that mining houses should face greater accountability through stronger regulation and enforcement by the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.216 0.847s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close