Harmony appoints Max Sisulu as nonexecutive director

Harmony Gold nonexecutive director Max Sisulu

2nd February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Harmony Gold has appointed Max Sisulu as independent nonexecutive director of the company, effective January 31.

Sisulu is a qualified economist and has served in several positions within the private and public sectors. He also holds numerous nonexecutive directorships in various private sector companies.

He has degrees in political science and political economy from Harvard University and the Plekhanov University in Moscow, Russia, respectively.

"Sisulu previously served on the Harmony board before becoming the Speaker of Parliament. We are pleased to welcome Max back to the board. He will make significant contributions to the development and growth of Harmony," chairperson Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

