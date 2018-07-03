http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.98 Change: 0.12
R/$ = 13.72 Change: 0.12
Au 1246.70 $/oz Change: -1.62
Pt 824.50 $/oz Change: -17.82
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hardey to acquire Argentina vanadium mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hardey to acquire Argentina vanadium mine

3rd July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX-listed junior minerals company Hardey Resources has entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Nelly Vanadium – a mineral explorer that owns the Nelly vanadium mine in San Luis province, in Argentina.

Nelly will soon lodge an application with the San Luis mines department to reopen the mine, with the aim of fast-tracking the restart of production.

Advertisement

The Nelly vanadium mine is a 53 ha tenement located 170 km from the San Luis capital. Previous assay studies confirmed mineralisation for vanadium peroxide, lead, zinc, copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and bismuth. The historical assay results for vanadium peroxide ranged up to 1.9% vanadium peroxide, with a length weighted sample average of 0.82%.

Currently, Nelly has six shareholders holding 22 100 fully paid ordinary shares on issue. Hardey has paid Nelly $75 000 in consideration for the grant of an option to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Nelly.

Advertisement

If the acquisition reaches settlement, Hardey will issue 730-million fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Hardey and a further 730-million listed options to acquire shares (exercisable at $0.02 before April 30, 2020).

“Upon finalising the acquisition, the Hardey board will focus on exploration activities to prove up a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource and move to reopen the mine.”

“Further, the board is optimistic that demand for vanadium will remain robust over the next few years, as structural changes augur favorably for the continued expansion of the renewable battery sector,” commented Hardey executive chairperson Terence Clee.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.354 0.804s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close