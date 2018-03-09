http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.64 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.01
Au 1318.32 $/oz Change: -7.64
Pt 951.00 $/oz Change: 1.49
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Copper|Gas|Hanwa|Implats|Industrial|Metals National Corporation|Platinum|Platinum Group Metals|PROJECT|PTM|Waterberg JV|Bushveld Complex|Metal|Platinum Producer|Impala Platinum (Implats)|Michael Jones|Mnombo Wethu|Fuel Cells
Gold||Copper|Gas|Industrial|Platinum|PROJECT|||||
gold|johannesburg|copper|gas|hanwa|implats|industrial|metals-national-corporation|platinum|platinum-group-metals|project|ptm|waterberg-jv|bushveld-complex-facility|metal|platinum-producer|impala-platinum-implats|michael-jones|mnombo-wethu-person|fuel-cells
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hanwa to join PTM, Jogmec in Waterberg JV

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hanwa to join PTM, Jogmec in Waterberg JV

9th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
journalist

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweeky.com) – Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global trading company Hanwa for the transfer of a part of Jogmec’s interest in the Waterberg Joint Venture (JV) project, in the Bushveld Complex, to Hanwa.

The platinum/palladium/rhodium/gold/nickel/copper project is jointly owned by Jogmec, Platinum Group Metals (PTM), black economic empowerment partner Mnombo Wethu Consultants and Impala Platinum (Implats).

Advertisement

Jogmec currently holds a 21.95% interest in the project and is planning to transfer a 9.755% interest to Hanwa.

Upon completion of the transfer, Hanwa will also acquire Jogmec’s right of first refusal to certain metal produced by platinum producer Implats from the Waterberg project.

Advertisement

Hanwa on February 23 won a public tender to acquire an interest in the project. Jogmec and Hanwa will now start negotiations on the terms of the transfer of a part of Jogmec's stake in the Waterberg JV. 

If negotiations are concluded successfully, Hanwa will secure the right to a supply of refined platinum group metals for exhaust emission catalytic converters, fuel cells for cars, and nickel and other metals for rechargeable batteries. This transaction will enable a potential significant stable supply of metals to Japanese industries.

PTM CEO Michael Jones says Hanwa’s experience in the global metals and industrial complex will add another dimension to the JV.

“We acknowledge that Jogmec is satisfying its mandate and is following its stated desire to secure critical mineral supplies to Japanese companies and industry.”

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.381 1.17s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close