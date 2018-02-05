Guyana Goldfields reports significant intercepts at greenfields targets

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX-listed Guyana Goldfields has reported "significant intercepts" following a 2 500-m reconnaissance-style drill campaign at its Iroma and Wynamu prospects, in Guyana, the company reported on Monday.

At the Iroma prospect, which is located about 10 km northeast of the company's flagship Aurora gold mine that commenced commercial production early in 2016, advised that gold mineralisation is associated with north-northwest trending shear zones along an extensive 8.5 km central zone of anomalous gold.

Five coherent gold zones have been delineated along this northwest trending corridor. In 2017, a drill programme initially focused on follow-up work to test in bedrock significant results of saprolite drilling completed in 2013, which returned best results of 9 m grading 2.28 g/t gold, including 3 m grading 8.17 g/t gold. Nine holes have been completed to date totalling 2 000 m of drilling.

To date, the company has received assay results for seven of the nine holes drilled, and drill hole IRD-001 returned gold grades of 1.04 g/t gold over 14 m, with a higher-grade interval 1.9 g/t gold over 4 m. Drill hole IRD-002, drilled 40 m to the southeast of IRD-001, returned 1.01 g/t gold over 26 m, including higher-grade intervals of 2.47 g/t gold over 7 m and 3.69 g/t gold over 2 m.

Guyana Goldfields advised that drilling has intersected several broad zones of intensely altered silica-ankerite-pyrite. Drilling will continue to test the mineralised zones laterally and at depth. A drill rig road is currently being pushed towards Areas 2 and 3 along the 8.5km gold anomalous zone that will be drill tested.

At the Wynamu target, a shallow diamond drill programme started in 2017 to test significant gold-in-soil anomalies and trench sampling returned a best result of 58 m grading 1.21 g/t gold. Four drill holes have been completed totalling 500 m.

The company said that it has received the assay results for all holes, with drill hole WYD-01 returning gold grades of 2.67 g/t gold over 12 m, including higher grade intervals of 6.08 g/t gold over 5 m and 11.73 g/t gold over 2.5 m.

The results indicate two major lithologies - undifferentiated mafic volcanics and diorite, the company advised.

Meanwhile, Arangoy prospect is located approximately 10 km to the northwest of the Sulphur Rose gold deposit which has a total gold resource of 566,830 ounces (277,580 ounces at 1.04 g/t Au in the measured & indicated category and 289,250 ounces at 1.42 g/t Au in the inferred category). Soil sampling conducted within the vicinity of the greenstone and intrusive lithological contact indicated a large and coherent gold anomaly in soils measuring roughly 1 km by 0.5 km. A trenching and drilling programme is currently being planned to test the gold anomaly. The company expects to mobilise resources to Arangoy in the second half of February.