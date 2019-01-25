Guyana Goldfields appoints COO

Canada-based midtier gold producer Guyana Goldfields has appointed Suresh Kalathill, the former general manager of Iamgold’s Rosebel gold mine, as senior VP and COO, effective March 1.

Kalathil is a mining engineer with more than 25 years' experience working in openpit and underground operations and major projects around the world.

His appointment is the fourth senior hire the company has made as it takes steps to professionalise all aspects of its business following the termination of the former executive chairperson Patrick Sheridan, who is now leading a proxy fight.

"Suresh will be a great addition to our team," said president and CEO Scott Caldwell.

"His extensive international experience managing mining operations and projects will be of great value as we advance our understanding of the geology and gold mineralisation at the Aurora gold mine and refocus our exploration efforts."

Kalathil will report to the president and CEO and will divide his time between Guyana and Toronto.