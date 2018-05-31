Gupta-owned mines' rehabilitation funds case back in court

An application by the trustees of the mining rehabilitation funds of two Gupta-owned companies, to reverse the attachment of about R1.7-billion by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, is expected be heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.



The money was seized by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Asset Forfeiture Unit.



Trustees of the rehabilitation funds controlled by the mines approached the North Gauteng High Court for a reconsideration of the seizure of the funds. The money is meant to be used to rehabilitate the mines once mining operations have come to an end.



The application was opposed by the NPA.



News24 previously reported that, at the time the matter was heard, the court did not hear the merits of the case.



However, Judge Bill Prinsloo did deal with arguments as to whether or not the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) should be allowed to make submissions on the application.



Advocate Mike Hellens SC, for the Gupta-owned mines, argued that if Outa wanted to join the proceedings, there was a measure and manner in which it could do so. He argued that it couldn't merely make submissions and address the court.



