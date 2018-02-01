http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.78 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.87 Change: 0.02
Au 1347.76 $/oz Change: 5.16
Pt 1008.00 $/oz Change: 5.24
 
Home / Latest News← Back
CONAKRY|Port|Africa|Alcoa|Aluminium|Export|La Guineenne Des Mines|Mining|PROJECT|Rio Tinto Alcan|Shadong Weiqiao|Winning Shipping|Africa|Guinea|Russia|Singapore|Port Of Dapilon|Bauxite Mining|Iron-ore|Mori Diane
Port|Africa|Aluminium|Export|Mining|PROJECT||Africa||||Iron-ore|
conakry|port|africa-company|alcoa|aluminium|export|la-guineenne-des-mines|mining|project|rio-tinto-alcan|shadong-weiqiao|winning-shipping|africa|guinea|russia|singapore|port-of-dapilon|bauxite-mining|iron-ore-person|mori-diane
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Guinea's GDM ships first bauxite ore

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Guinea's GDM ships first bauxite ore

1st February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

CONAKRY – Guinean bauxite mining company La Guineenne des Mines (GDM) shipped the first ore from its project in the western Boke region on Thursday and will target exports of two- to four-million tonnes this year, its chief executive said.

The first cargo of 174 000 t of the aluminium ore was loaded onto ships operated by Singapore's Winning Shipping and Chinese firm Shadong Weiqiao at the port of Dapilon.

Advertisement

The companies - the main owners of the Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB) bauxite project - negotiated rights to purchase and export GDM's production.

"We plan, in the short-term, to load and ship two vessels per month," Mori Diane, GDM's CEO and principal shareholder, told Reuters. "We also want to explore other areas we haven't yet touched but for which we hold permits."

Advertisement

The project currently estimates its proven reserves at 40-million tonnes of bauxite, and Diane said GDM has a long-term goal of processing its ore locally.

The bauxite industry in Guinea, Africa's top producer of the ore, is flourishing even as development of huge iron-ore deposits in its forested interior have stalled due to a slump in global commodities prices.

Its main exporters are SMB, which produced around 30 million tonnes of bauxite last year, and CBG, owned by the Guinean state, Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan and Dadco, with around 15-million tonnes of annual output.

Until 2015, CBG and Russia's Rusal were the only companies exporting bauxite from Guinea.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.329 1.138s - 612pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close