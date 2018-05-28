Guinea retains mining minister in Cabinet reshuffle

CONAKRY – Guinea’s President Alpha Conde appointed a new 33-member Cabinet in which Abdoulaye Magassouba was retained as mines and geology minister, according to a decree read on the West African country’s state-owned broadcaster on Saturday.

Mamady Camara, who was Guinea’s ambassador to South Africa, was named as the economy and finance minister for the country, which is a major producer of bauxite, aluminum and iron-ore, said Radio Television Guineenne.

Among other key appointments, Ismael Dioubate, formerly director of exchanges at the country’s central bank, was named budget minister. Gabriel Curtis was selected as minister of investments and public-private partnerships, according to the decree read on RTG.

Diakaridia Koulibaly, who was director-general of the National Office of Petroleum, will join the cabinet as minister in charge of hydrocarbons.

Two members of Guinea’s opposition were appointed to the cabinet in a sign of goodwill two years before planned presidential elections in 2020.