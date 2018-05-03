http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.14 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 12.63 Change: 0.08
Au 1316.22 $/oz Change: 6.05
Pt 905.00 $/oz Change: 5.48
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Abidjan|Africa|Aluminium|International Monetary Fund|Mining|Africa|Guinea|Buoyant Mining Sector|Mining|Giorgia Albertin|West Africa
|Africa|Aluminium|Mining|Africa||||
abidjan|africa-company|aluminium|international-monetary-fund-company|mining|africa|guinea|buoyant-mining-sector|mining-industry-term|giorgia-albertin|west-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Guinea GDP growth surges on mining sector rebound – IMF

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Guinea GDP growth surges on mining sector rebound – IMF

3rd May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ABIDJAN – Guinea's economy expanded by more than 8% in 2017 and is on track to grow by around 6% this year on the back of a rebound in the mining sector, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, inflation in the West African country – a major producer of the aluminium ore bauxite – quickened to 8.9% last year, the IMF said in a statement following the first review of a three-year programme agreed late last year.

Advertisement

Guinea sought an IMF programme last year, hoping to revive its economy, which had struggled due to low global commodities prices and an Ebola epidemic that peaked in 2014 and killed about 11 300 people in West Africa.

"The Guinean economy is growing at a fast pace, driven by a buoyant mining sector," Giorgia Albertin, the IMF's mission chief for Guinea, said.

Advertisement

"Surging mining exports narrowed external imbalances in 2017. The pick-up in foreign-direct investments in the mining sector continued. Foreign exchange reserves strengthened," he said.

Guinea recorded a deficit of 1.1% of GDP in 2017, the IMF said. Over-budget public investments and revenue shortfalls weakened fiscal performance however.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.31 0.932s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close